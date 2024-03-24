Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,362 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,987 shares of company stock worth $663,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 502,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,284. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $835.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.