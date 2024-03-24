Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $166.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

