Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $273.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

