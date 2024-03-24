Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 150,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

