Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

