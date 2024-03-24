Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $438,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $268.14 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

