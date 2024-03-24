Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $242,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 33.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Century Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.