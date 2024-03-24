Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $643.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

