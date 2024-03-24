Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 146,437 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 484,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 87,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

