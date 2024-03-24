Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Boeing stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

