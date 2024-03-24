Kure Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kure Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

