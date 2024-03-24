Kure Advisory LLC Invests $508,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

