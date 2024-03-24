Kure Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kure Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

