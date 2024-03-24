Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 8.0 %

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.62. 142,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.45 and a beta of 1.97. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $117.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

