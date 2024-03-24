KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. KT has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 3,326,251 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KT by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KT by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in KT by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,284,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 632,530 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

