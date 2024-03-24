KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
KT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. KT has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
