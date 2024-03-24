KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) & Lufax (NYSE:LU) Financial Comparison

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KRUK Spólka Akcyjna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lufax 1 3 2 0 2.17

Lufax has a consensus target price of $6.91, suggesting a potential upside of 54.34%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A Lufax 2.59% 0.94% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lufax $4.82 billion 0.53 $1.29 billion $0.23 19.48

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

Summary

Lufax beats KRUK Spólka Akcyjna on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Debt Purchase, Credit Management, and Other segments. It purchases and manages debt portfolios, including consumer, mortgage-backed, and corporate debts; and offers consumer unsecured, mortgage, and SME/corporate loans, as well as credit management services. The company also manages the receivables of banks, loan brokers, insurers, leasing companies, landline and mobile telecommunications operators, cable TV operators, digital TV operators, and FMCG companies. In addition, it provides Novum loan services; detective services; financial intermediation agency services; and auxiliary services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Further, the company collects, processes, and provides credit information on natural persons; offers receivable management services; and provides portfolio underwriting services. Additionally, the company invests in receivables and certificates of securitization funds; and acquires agricultural real estate properties. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

