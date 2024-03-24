Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after buying an additional 453,476 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $4,743,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,706,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $41.50.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

