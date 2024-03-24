Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Enerplus comprises about 4.3% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enerplus worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $48,125,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $20,622,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NYSE:ERF opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

