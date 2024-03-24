Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.1% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

NYSE:BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

