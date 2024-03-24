Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $447.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.71 and a 200-day moving average of $455.15. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

