Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

