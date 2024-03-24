Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wabash National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.5 %

WNC stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.