Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 3.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

