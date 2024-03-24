Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 14,469 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

