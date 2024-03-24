Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,172 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. SandRidge Energy makes up 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SD opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

