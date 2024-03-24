Keating Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,857 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

