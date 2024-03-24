Keating Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. FedEx comprises 0.6% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

