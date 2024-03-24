KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBR. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

KBR stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

