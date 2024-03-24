KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $87.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $68.40 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in KB Home by 935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.