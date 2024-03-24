Kava One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $21.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00082413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

