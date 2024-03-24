Just Group (LON:JUST) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Just Group Price Performance

Just Group Increases Dividend

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5,310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.20 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 397.09, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

