Just Group (LON:JUST) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Just Group
Just Group Price Performance
Just Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Just Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.