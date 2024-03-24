JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

