JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 152,869 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.