JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 2,785,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

