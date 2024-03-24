JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.