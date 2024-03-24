JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.