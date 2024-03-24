JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $45.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,683 over the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

