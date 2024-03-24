JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $295.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $292.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

