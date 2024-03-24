JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $87.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

