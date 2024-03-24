Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £335.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.14).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($487.94).
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.92, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,633.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,613.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey



Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

