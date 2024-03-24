Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £335.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.14).
Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($487.94).
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8 %
JMAT opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.92, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,633.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,613.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
