Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £335.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.14).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($487.94).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28).

JMAT opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.92, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,633.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,613.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67).

A number of analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

