Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $75,663.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007456 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,130.57 or 0.99970947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00148808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00221088 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110,385.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

