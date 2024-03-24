Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 237 ($3.02) price objective on the stock.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 194.10 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 195.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,772.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 276.80 ($3.52).

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24,285.71%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

