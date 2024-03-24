Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

