Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

