J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

