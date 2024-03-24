iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $977,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $136.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

