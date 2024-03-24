iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 500,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,925. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

