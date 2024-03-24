iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 3.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.
Shares of ITA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
