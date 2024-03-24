iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

