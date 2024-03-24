iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,483,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 383,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,014. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

