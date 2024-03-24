iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $686,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. 1,312,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

